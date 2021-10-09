Coach Milovan joins Black Stars players during jama session

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac joined his players during jama session on Friday night.

The Black Stars players held their final training session ahead of their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Coach Milovan trained with a full house which included the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and more.

After their final training the players transitioned into a whole mood to boost their morale ahead of the game.



