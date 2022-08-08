Coach Ofori Asare explains why Ghana got cheated at Commonwealth Games

Coach Ofori Asare

Veteran Ghanaian boxing coach, Ofori Asare believes that Ghana gets cheated at international games like Commonwealth and Olympics because the country has no representative when it comes to decision-making at the top level.

Ghana suffered two disqualifications at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after boxer Shakul Samed was suspended for doping while the Relay Team was disqualified for breaching rules.



Sharing his experience on what he believes is one of the problems hindering Ghana’s success at tournaments, coach Ofori Asare explained that the country has no mouthpiece to mount a defense against some decisions.



In an interview with Betty Yawson, he noted that the country must be part of decision making to avoid being cheated



“There are countries we are better than but because of the capacity they’ve built it helps them a lot,” Coach Ofori Asare said.

He added, “I am pleading that we should train people to be part of the officials like the ITO. We don’t have to just bring athletes and other people will be taking decisions against us. If not because of that our medals will be more than this.”



He went on to say that Ghana would have won more medals if not for some of these shortcomings.







