Coach Ogum has done well, I commend him for a good job done - Karim Zito

Prosper Narteh Ogum.jfif Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U20 head coach, Karim Zito, has commended Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum for doing a good job with the team last season.

The young tactician took the Asante Kotoko job last year after he was poached from WAFA SC.

At the end of his debut season with the Kumasi-based club, Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum guided the team to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking on the performance of the coach, Coach Karim Zito says he deserves praise for the work he has done.

“So far so good for Ogum, the ultimate aim was to win the league and he has been able to win the league, aside from winning it, the team played nice football, and the combination of play was there. Ogum has done well and I commend him for a good job done,” Coach Karim Zito said.

Next season, Coach Ogum will have more on his plate when he leads Asante Kotoko to compete in the CAF Champions League.

Source: footballghana.com
