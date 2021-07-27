Coach Opeele Boateng calls for the dissolution of Asante Kotoko board

Asante Kotoko board members with Asantehene

A former Asante Kotoko head coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has called on the life patron of the club, Otumfou Osei Tutu II to dissolve the club's 12-member board of directors.

According to the former Black Starlets assistant coach, some members on the board are not helping Dr Kwame Kyei, who is the Chairman of the Board and the management to achieve their target.



Asante Kotoko have ended the 2020/21 football campaign trophyless.



The Porcupine Warriors lost the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.



The playing body were hoping to defend their MTN FA Cup title after failing to clinch the Premier League.



In a quarterfinal game against Berekum Chelsea, Kotoko lost 4-5 on penalty shootout to end their season trophyless.

And according to the experienced gaffer, Otumfou must intervene and solve especially the impasse between the Board Chairman and Nana Yaw Amponsah, who the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



He stressed that the board must be dissolved since it is only Dr Kwame Kyei who is still financing the club.



"Former Asante Kotoko to end the season trophyless is worrying," he said on Asempa FM.



"A board was instituted to help in the running of the club but it seems Dr Kwame Kyei is still financing the club.



"Should Manhyia summon the board and the management, all of them will be sacked because I have been a witness to such incident in the past.

"This is Kotoko and not an ordinary club but I am imploring Otumfou Osei Tutu to dissolve the board because they are not helping Dr Kwamr Kyei. They were brought on board to help but they are not helping.



"Otumfuo should resolve any impasse between Dr Kyei and Nana Yaw Amponsah to ensure the smooth running of the club.



"He [Nana Yaw Amponsah] has demonstrated that he has a lot of ideas but with what is happening, if we all sit ideal, then the club can't win anything meaningful," he added.



The 12-member Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko are Dr Kwame Kyei- Chairman, Mr Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin and Kwamena Mensah.



The others are Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey and Mr James Osei Brown.