Coach Opeele wades into Cecilia Dapaah's US$1m, €300k stolen money saga

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele has joined a long list of Ghanaians blown away by reports of US$1million, €300,000 and other items allegedly stolen from the home of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Coach Opeele, in a social media post, wondered why the minister will stack her home with such an amount of money without taking security and protective measures.



Opeele believes that the actions of the minister could incur the government some damages as the public will turn against it.



“You have all these monies in your room without CCTV Camera and on-screen signal for breaches. The Dapaah's have really Dapaah Prez Nana Addo govt paa ooo...”



Coach Opeele is the second high-profile sporting personality to comment on the issue which has taken centre stage on social media.



Earlier, Saddick Adam, the sports editor of Angel Broadcasting Network expressed shock at the story.



n a social media reaction, Saddick Adams expressed shock by the development, questioning how one person can have this amount of money in her home.

"Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home?



“Not bank. Her home??? I stacked at her home?”, he said.



Background



According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.

Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.





You have all these monies in your room without CCTV Camera and on screen signal for breaches



The Dapaah's have really Dapaah Prez Nana Addo govt paa ooo... pic.twitter.com/NqLl7N5Z2p — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) July 21, 2023

