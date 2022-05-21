1
Coach Otto Addo names big squad for AFCON qualifiers, friendlies

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 1 Black Stars

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reportedly named a provisional 40 man squad list for upcoming African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifiers and friendly matches.

Ghana will begin qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON next month when they play against Madagascar and Central African Republic in their opening games.

According to multiple reports in the local media, Otto Addo will name a 40 man provisional squad which will later be pruned down to 35 for the qualifiers and friendly matches.

There are a lot of fresh faces on the purported squad list with Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed who has turned down several call ups included.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Bernard Mensah, Alfred Duncan and several Ghanaian players born in the diaspora are all in the list.'

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.

In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.

FULL LIST BELOW:

Danlad Ibrahim-Kotoko

Richard Ofori-Olando Pirates

David Akologo-Club Aurora

Jojo Wollacott-Swindon Town

Abdul Manaf-Eupen

DEFFENDERS

Tariq Lamptey-Brightan

Dennis Odoi-Club Brugge

Jan Gyamera-Hamburger SV

Enoch Kwateng-Bordoux

Jeffrey Schlupp-Crystal Palace

Derrick Arthur Kohn-Willem II

Gideon Mensah-Bordoux

Baba Rahmam-Reading

Alexander Djiku-Strasbourg

Daniel Amatey-Leicster City

Patric Pfeiffer-SV Darmstadt 98

Joseph Aidoo-Celta Vigo

Jonathan Mensah-Columbus Crew

Stephan Ambrosio-SV Humburger

Abdul Mimin-Victoria Guimereas

MIDFIELDERS

Alfred Duncan-Fiorentina

Baba Iddrisu-Real Mallorca

Elisha Owusu-Gent

Salis Abdul Samed-Clermont Foot

Edmond Addo-Sheriff Tiraspol

Majeed Ashmeru-Anderlecht

Daniel Kofi Kyere-St Pauli

Kudus Mohammed-Ajax

Yaw Yeboah-Columbus Crew

Bernard Mensah-Kaysiraspor

STRIKERS

Kamaldeen Sulemana-Stade Rennes

Antonie Semenyor-Bristol City

Dede Ayew-Al Sadd

Felix Afene-Gyam-AS Roma

Joseph Paintsil-Genk

Fatau Issahaku-Sporting Lisbon

Jordan Ayew-Crystal Palace

Dauda Mohammed-Cartagena

Emmanuel Gyasi-Spezia

