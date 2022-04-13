Coach Otto Addo returns to work with Borussia Dortmund

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo with his colleagues

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo returned to his post at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday after leading the Black Stars to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



The 46-year-old who works as a scout and assistant manager at Dortmund was allowed by the club to temporarily manage Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March.



The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup after eliminating Nigeria courtesy of an away goal advantage in their 1-1 aggregate result.

Addo and his technical team made up of coach Masu-ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng and technical advisor Chris Hughton were hailed for turning the fortunes of the Black Stars around after an abysmal campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



In a post shared by Dortmund Otto Addo, he was basking in smiles in the company of other coaches. Borussia Dortmund's official Twitter account captioned it, "The Hero of Ghana is back in Dortmund!"




