Coach Samuel Boadu bemoans injury setback in game against WAC

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has bemoaned the difficulty of having many injured players in camp for their CAF Champions League game against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians defeated the Moroccan side by a lone goal in the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Many players including Salifu Ibrahim, Emmanuel Nettey, Raddy Ovouka were almost ruled out of the game but they managed to recover in time to earn a spot in the first team.



However, Raddy Ovouka pulled out of the match in the first half after picking up a knock in the game.



The Congolese defender was reduced to tears after the medical team confirmed him unfit to continue the match.



Reacting to injuries in camp, Coach Samuel Boadu disclosed that the team had to adjust tactically to win the match in spite of the huge setback.

“He [Raddy Ovouka] caused us a lot because any change causes a lot of things, so it made our system and strategies fail. But we have replacements, we worked to take control of that position,” Boadu said during the post-match.



He added, “We played with a lot of injuries, Salifu, Caleb Amankwa, Emmanuel Nettey and a lot but we tried to push them. From now going we are going to work on them so that when we go to Morocco we can do well.”



The Moroccan giants will host Hearts of Oak on October 24, 2021, behind closed doors.



