Coach Samuel Boadu can match the heights of legendary Attuquayefio - Dong Bortey

Samuel Boadu, Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu joined the team during the start of the second round after Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic left the club unceremoniously.

The former Medeama gaffer has overnight turned the phobians into league title contenders topping the Ghana Premier League table with 53 points and a better goal difference than bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.



Former Hearts of Oak great, Bernard Dong Bortey says when the former Asokwa Deportivo coach was appointed at Hearts, he told him to work and avoid the noise coming from outside.



He says he has all the qualities to become a legendary trainer at the club like the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, he says that Boadu is a good coach and knows what he is doing.



"After his appointment, I advised him to focus on his work and avoid the noise from outside because he has that quality to become a legendary trainer like Jones Attuquayfio and the rest. He knows what he is doing."