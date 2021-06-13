Coach Samuel Boadu clashes with former club for the first time

Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu will on Sunday, 13th June clash with former club Medeama for the first time in Hearts of Oak colours as he meets the Tarkwa side in their Matchday 29 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It comes three months after parting ways with the club that brought him to the limelight.



The Phobians are fighting hard to hang on to their top table lead but it is Medeama who comes in with a challenge as the league remains open.



Boadu joined Accra Hearts of Oak in March, just days after resigning from Medeama



He had earlier used Medeama to beat Accra Hearts of Oak at Tarkwa, but he faces a tougher task to revenge after crossing carpet to the camp of the losers of that Matchday 12 encounter.

Since he joined Hearts, Boadu has played 12 matches with eight wins, two draws and two losses.



But he needs not to slip against Medama as they share the same points with archrivals Asante Kotoko -only with a superior goal aggregate.



His Matchday 29 encounter comes against former Hearts player and coach who beat the Phobians in the first round with Great Olympics as a caretaker.



Anything apart from a win for Boadu could put his title ambition into jeopardy as Kotoko has a relatively weaker side in Inter Allies to play on Monday.