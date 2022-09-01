3
Menu
Sports

Coach Samuel Boadu impressed with Hearts of Oak’s progress in pre-season

E8C1FBD0 CB8A 4D8E BD65 41846B85823C.jpeg Coach Samuel Boadu

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu says he is impressed with the progress made by the team in pre-season.

The gaffer guided the team to an emphatic 4-0 win against Future Stars FC on Wednesday evening.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Samuel Boadu said he is satisfied with the performance and progress made by his team.

“It was a good exercise for us. The aim is to work on our team structure. The new players are jelling and that is a good thing. We still have more work to do,” Coach Boadu mentioned after the game.

Coach Boadu and his team are in kumasi for the second phase of pre-season training,

The club will return to Accra during the weekend to wrap up preparations for the start of the 2022/23 football season.

On the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League campaign, the Phobians will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder