Coach Samuel Boadu is not happy with me - Gladson Awako reveals

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Gladson Awako is eligible to play in Hearts of Oak’s game against JS Saoura in the Confederation Cup

He said he has come to stay



Awako wants to rectify the differences between him and coach Boadu with his performance on the pitch



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has opened up on his relationship with his coach Samuel Boadu after returning to the team.



Gladson Awako is yet to play a game for the Phobians after joining them from city rivals Accra Great Olympics at the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football season.



The Black Stars midfielder left the camp of the Ghana Premier League champions three weeks after joining them but has now returned and promised to be fully committed to the team.

Quizzed in a TV3 interview on his current relationship with Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, Awako hinted that the coach is not happy with him but it is up to him to make things right.



"Yes he is human and you can just give in like that. Of course, there is pain," he told 3 Sports. "Definitely, he is not happy with me but we talk and with time it is going to be fine."



"Everything will depend on me, to give him what he expects from me," he added.



