Coach Samuel Boadu reacts after Hearts of Oak's 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has disclosed that his team are in high spirits despite their 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars on matchday 1 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

A lone goal from Bright Adjei gave Aduana Stars their first three points of the season after a hard-fought game.

Despite the defeat after Hearts of Oak managed to finish the game with 10 men, Samuel Boadu was bitter about his side's failure to convert their opportunities into goals.

According to him, Hearts of Oak will bounce back in their next fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

“It's very bad to lose such a game. I think the boys did well. They created a lot of chances, but they squandered all the chances. It's unfortunate that from the little mistake they got the chance to score a goal,” Samuel Boadu told Startimes after the match.

He added, “we are not down even though we have lost the first game, we have to go back and prepare very well so that the subsequent matches we do well.”

Hearts of Oak will play their city rivals, Accra Great Olympics, in the Ga Mashie derby in their next fixture.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
