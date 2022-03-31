0
Coach Samuel Boadu satisfied with Hearts of Oak’s draw against Berekum Chelsea

Coach Samuel Boadu Nw Samuel Boadu

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu says he is satisfied with his team’s goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea.

The gaffer was in the dugout on Wednesday evening when the team locked horns with the Blues in Berekum.

Unfortunately, neither side could score as the two teams shared the spoils at the end of a 0-0 draw.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Samuel Boadu admitted that his team was eager to secure a win.

He said he is however content with the draw and returns to Accra with the point which is better than none.

“We are grateful for the support shown us. Our preparation was to collect 3 points at Berekum not a point. But all the same a point is better than nothing. We will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes,” Coach Samuel Boadu shared.

With today’s draw, Hearts of Oak is unable to break into the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.

The team stays in 6th.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
