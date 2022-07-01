Coach Samuel Boadu won’t be sacked – Hearts of Oak Board Member

Coach Samuel Boadu

An Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson, has debunked assertions that the club wants to part ways with head coach Samuel Boadu.



Frank Nelson noted that sacking the former Medeama coach has never ever become a matter of discussion at board level.



According to him, it would be a big surprise if any board member requested for the dismissal of the coach who won Hearts of Oak their first GPL title in 12 years.

In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Frank Nelson said the board would meet in the coming days TO plan ahead for the new season.



“Nobody has informed me as a board member getting him (Samuel Boadu) sack, so it will be a shock since we have not discussed that at the board,” Frank Nelson said.



He added, “the board is yet to meet after the season, just reading it on the social media about his sacking. A collective decision from the board will taken. As I speak with you, Samuel Boadu is our coach for now.”



Frank Nelson’s comments comes after another board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe disclosed that he is not satisfied with the direction of the technical team.



