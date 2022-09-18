Coach Seydou Zerbo names starting 11 for Kotoko VS Kadiogo clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, has named his starting eleven for the CAF Champions League second leg game against Burkibaae club RC Kadiogo.

Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for coach Zerbo's first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.



Christopher Nettey, Sheriff Mohammed, Mubarik Yussif, and John Tedeku will be given Danlad Ibrahim the protection he will need at the back.



Captain Richard Boadu will be in midfield alongside Enoch Morrison and Isaac Oppong.

There will be a three-man attack of George Mfegue, Steven Mukwala, and Samuel Boateng.



Asante Kotoko are going into the game with a 1-0 advantage after beating Kadiogo by a lone goal in the first leg.



