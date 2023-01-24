0
Menu
Sports

Coach Slavko Matic must be partly blamed for Hearts of Oak’s poor form – Mohammed Polo

Slavko Matic Hearts Of Oak .jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has said that head coach Slavko Matic has not helped the club.

According to him, the club’s recent poor form is due to the decision by the board to allow the Serbian tactician to sack players that he came to meet in the team.

“How can a new coach just decide to sack players he thinks are aging without thorough knowledge about them? If you cannot adopt a technical direction that will suit the players available to you as a coach, you will always have problems and that is the exact problem Hearts is confronted with,” Mohammed Polo said to Akoma FM in an interview.

The Ghanaian tactician added, “The players at Hearts are fantastic but it's the coach who needs to develop a strategy that will see Hearts winning. Sacking the players is not the solution.

“The coach (Matic) must be partly blamed for the poor run of the club, he needs to fix it as soon as possible.”

Hearts of Oak are recently on a very poor run. Having drawn all Ghana Premier League games in the last two outings, the Phobians have also been eliminated from this season’s MTN FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC in Round 32.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Related Articles: