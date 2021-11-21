Coach Thomas Duah reveals what inspired Ashantigold to beat Hearts of Oak

Interim coach of Ashantigold, Thomas Duah has revealed that the inspiration behind his side's win over Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The miners inflicted a 2-0 win over the Phobians at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are without a win after four matches into the season. They have drawn three and lost one.



Speaking after the game, Thomas Duah revealed that losing the MTN FA Cup title to the Phobians last season inspired his outfit to defeat the rainbow boys.



“The players adhered to the instructions and I believe that helped us to pick this win,” he said.

Asked if their win is revenge after losing the FA Cup title to Hearts last season, he said, “I can say that is a factor because we played very well in the final but unfortunately lost. The boys were determined to win after the cup defeat.”



