1
Menu
Sports

'Coach-less' Asante Kotoko pull out of GHALCA Top 6 tournament

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Asante Kotoko SC

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Narteh Ogum resigns from Kotoko

GHALCA announce dates for 2022 Top 6 tournament

Kotoko to sign new players

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from the 2022 GHALCA Top 6 tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors announced their decision to withdraw from the tournament via Twitter following the resignation of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ogum resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

It is not clear if the decision of Kotoko to pull out of the competition is because of their coaching issues but they stated that their decision to withdraw from the tournament is due to sporting reasons.

"We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s Ghalca Top Six tournament."

"Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons. Thank you," the club tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has announced that the Top Six tournament will kick off from August 14-31, 2022.

The teams to pencilled to participate in the tournament are Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Related Articles: