'Coaches are hired to be fired'- Samuel Boadu ready for Hearts of Oak exit

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu is open to leaving Hearts of Oak after a poor run of results

Hearts of Oak stretch winless run to four matches in the GPL



Hearts of Oak picks up the first defeat of the season in Obuasi



Hearts of Oak manager Samuel Boadu has said he will accept a sack in good faith after his side's difficult start to the 2021/2022 GPL campaign.



Boadu could not steer Hearts to a first win of the season but instead recorded the first defeat of the term to Ashanti Gold in Obuasi.



Yaw Annor and Abdul Salam did the damage at the Len Clay Sports Stadium as the Minners cruised back to winning ways.

Hearts of Oak have now gone four games without a victory, 3 draws and a loss. With arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko leading the table with 9 points difference between the two, pressure has begun to mount on the manager.



Responding to whether or not he is afraid of being axed, Boadu said that is a characteristic of the job, and thus he will be ready to leave.



"This is the nature of our job; coaches are hired to be fired. But every coach wants to reach a certain level that he will be unbeatable. If I don't perform, I don't think the management will sit for the team to sink. So if they think somebody can take my place and do well, so be it."



Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to a domestic treble last season, ending the club's 12 years wait for a league title.