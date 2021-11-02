Coaches can be fired at any time - Elmina Sharks coach

Nii Odartey Lamptey, Former Ghanaian midfielder

Coach for Ghana Premier League(GPL) side Elmina Sharks Nii Odartey Lamptey, says it would be strange for the team to be part of the top four for this season.

He said it would not be out of place for anyone to make such a prediction based on their performance in their first game at the opening of the 2021/2022 season.



He was, however quick to add that his coaching career could come to an end at the club as coaches are hired and fired at any time.



He was speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports.



"If Elmina Sharks is part of the top 4 this season, it would be strange. As a coach, you can never say never to football. Until the league is over…coaches are hired and fired at any time. I don’t know if I will continue to be the coach for this season or I will move elsewhere…Until the league is over, and I am still here, and we are part of the four, I would be happy.”

According to him, he decided to coach Elmina Sharks because he felt they did what the top teams could not do.



He said the team had its own stadium, which the top clubs have not.



He indicated that the team had performed so well over the past years despite the few challenges they confronted.