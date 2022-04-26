Coaching at the highest level is not the best thing for me now- Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah says he has taken a break from mainstream Coaching.

This follows his sacking by the Ghana Football Association in January 2020 after a string of uninspiring performances.



Now the Technical Director of Kenpong Football Academy, Kwesi Appiah tells Untold Stories TV GH, he has now taken to imparting the knowledge he gained during his time coaching at the highest level at the grassroot level



"Staying in the job as a coach takes a lot of pressure and sometimes it’s really important to stay off for some time"

"If I was to Coach at the highest level, I don’t think that will be the best thing for me now because I have gone through a lot of pressure and it's important I stay off for some time," the former Al Khartoum coach added.



Kwesi Appiah who qualified Ghana for the World Cup in 2014 also revealed what he does outside football and why it has become incumbent he takes a back seat.



"I don’t only do football, I have other business and so while taking a rest, I concentrate on my other things," he told Untold Stories TV GH.