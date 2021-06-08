Colonel Assimi Goïta na di official President of di Transition for Mali

President Goita wit Consitutional Court judges afta im swearing in

Colonel Assimi Goïta don enta office officially as di President of Mali as dem swear am in on Monday.

Dis swear in dey come afta di kontri second military for di kontri in nine months.



Dis dey come as di kontri allies still dey push say make Mali keep to di transitional agreement to return to civilian rule within di next eight months. Elections suppose hold for February 2022.



Oga Goïta tok for im inaugural speech say im go continue to follow di transitional roadmap to follow hold elections as to wen dem don plan am.



E also promise say im go slash goment spending by 2/3 wey be 1.8 billion CFA or 3.335981 million USD.



E say, "As di roadmap bin tok am, we go lead to do di tins wey dey priority do di transition go dey successful. And dis include di organisation of credible, fair, and transparent elections wen di time ofr am don reach".

President Goïta dey take ova power from President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane wen im comot dem for power for 24 May, 2021.



Since dat time, ECOWAS and di African Union don suspend dia membership and France say dem don pause dia collabo with di Malian Army to fight against di so called jihadist armed groups.



Who be President Assimi Goïta?



Colonel Assimi Goïta na former special forces commander wey join for di August 2020 coup.



Di son of a former director of Mali military police, Goïta bin study for di kontri main military school.

Afta dat, for 2002, e come enta di north of Mali for training afta which dem position am for northern cities like Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu, Menaka and Tessalit.



Oga Goïta, wey be 37 years old, bin dey as di former interim goment as vice president but do anoda coup for April afta dem bin no consult am for di cabinet reshuffle to replace di defence and security ministers.



