Colonel Mamady forgives Guinea players for AFCON exit but wants a refund of budget - Report

Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has reportedly forgiven the National Elephants for their Round of 16 exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The National Elephants of Guinea who were told before the start of the tournament by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya to win the tournament or return the country’s investment excelled in the group stages.



However, their quest to win the AFCON for the first time in their history was scuppered by a 1-0 defeat to Gambia which spelt their elimination from the competition.

According to Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has forgiven the team for their inability to win the tournament as he stated that the pre-AFCON message was just to motivate the team to perform better.



However, he wants a refund of part of the money as the budget was to take them to the semi-finals of the competition and not the Round of 16.



“President Mamady Doumbouya has forgiven the team. Says his ultimatum was just to encourage them. He understands team building takes time,”



“BUT the money given to the team covered QF, Semi-final, and final games and that must be returned to the state coffers,” Saddick Adams shared on his Twitter page.