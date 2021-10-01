Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah proud of teammates after winning Campeones Cup

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah, has lauded his Columbus Crew teammates and fans after leading the club to its first-ever continental title.

Mensah scored as Major League champions, Columbus Crew defeated Mexican Liga MX winners Cruz Azul, to win the Campeones Cup on Thursday, September 30, 2021.



The Ghana international sealed victory in the 75th minute after Brayan Angulo had netted an early own goal.

"What God cannot do doesn’t exist. All the Glory to God, great team effort, and always proud of this team. Big thank you to our fans," Mensah wrote on Twitter.



