Columbus Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko over the moon after sealing Yaw Yeboah signing

Yaw Yeboah

President of Columbus Crew, Tim Bezbatchenko says the club is thrilled to welcome Ghana forward Yaw Yeboah as their new signing.

Having failed to impress during the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, the team based in Ohio is now bringing in new recruits to bolster their squad.



Today, the club though an official announcement has confirmed the signing of Ghana forward Yaw Yeboah.



Speaking on the latest addition to the Columbus Crew roster, club President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko says, “We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus.”

He continued, “Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland.



“In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian National Team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide.”



Yaw Yeboah has joined Columbus Crew after a fantastic stay at Wisla Krakow where he became one of the team’s top players.