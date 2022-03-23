Combine XI of Ghana and Nigeria: Partey, Osimhen lead

L-R Thomas Partey, Victor Osimhen

The 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs see two West African giants, Ghana and Nigeria, go head-to-head for a slot to represent Africa at the World stage.

Ghana will face Nigeria in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 25, 2022, in Kumasi. Whereas the second leg is scheduled for March 29 in Abuja.



Some of the big names in African football are set to compete in the epic two-legged clash.



Accordingly, GhanaWeb has put together a combined eleven of the very best players between Ghana and Nigeria.



Formation 4-3-3



Richard Ofori



Richard Ofori claims the number one spot in the team, despite spending several months on the sideline due to injury. He returned to action in March 2022. He has had two clean sheets in four games since.



A fit Ofori is an easy pick over the available goalkeepers presented by the two countries in thier squad list.



Ola Aina



Ola Aina as compared to the right backs available is the best option for the position, although he has not had much game time since returning to Tourino after the AFCON.

The Chelsea academy graduate has outstanding attacking quality and could use both feet to his advantage in both offensive and defensive situations.



Daniel Amartey



The Ghanaian center half has been a pillar for Leicester before and after the AFCON. He has featured in more games and has established his place in the English Premier League side.



Amartey's form grants him a place in the team.



Alexandder Djiku



Djiku just like Amartey has secured his spot at Strasbourg. He has been consistent for French Ligue one.



A commanding figure who always makes his presence felt in a game. He is a perfect partner for Amartey.



Zaidu Sanusi



Sanusi's direct competitor for the spot is Baba Rahman but the latter is unavailable due to injury.

Hence, the Porto man gets the nod with no competition. The 24-year-old is one of the few left-backs who fits so well in the modern game due to his attacking and defensive prowess.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is head and shoulder above all the central defensive midfielders in the two squads. He has been immense for Arsenal since the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).



He gets the nod to play at the base.



Joe Aribo Kudus



In a three-man midfield with Thomas Partey at the base, Joe Aribo of the Eagles will occupy the left side.



He has exceptional qualities which include, his calmness on the ball, and his ability to open spaces with intelligent passes put him into the eleven.



The Rangers man was impressive for Nigeria at the AFCON and also having a great season for the Scottish side. He has 7 goals, 8 assists in 45 games.



Daniel Kofi Kyere

Kofi Kyere has hit top form after the AFCON in Cameroon. He has 22 goals involvement in 27 games(11 goals, 11 assists).



Since joining St. Pauli after the tournament he has scored 6 goals in one assist in 7 matches.



A partnership with him, Aribo, and Partey complete the midfield.



Moses Simon



Moses Simon showed at the 2021 AFCON that he is a nightmare for full-backs. His pace, strength, and quick feet make it challenging to deal with him.



He walks straight to the left side of our team. He is pivotal in Nigeria's attack.



Samuel Chukwueze



Chukwueze slots into the right-wing. He offers another dangerous outlet to Nigeria with his incredible skill set.



He is another tormentor on the flank and has the ability to decide matches on his own.

Victor Osimhen



Victor Osimhen will lead the line in our team. He was a huge miss for the Super Eagles at the AFCON.



This season, he has scored 11 goals in 20 league games for Napoli and he is the main man for Nigeria.



