Combining family life with coaching is always a challenge - Otto Addo admits

Otto Addohy Ghana head coach, Otto Addo

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has admitted that working as a coach always makes it challenging for his family life.

The retired Black Stars player who is now a coach has been involved with football for the most part of his life.

At the moment, he is the interim head coach for the Ghana senior national team and a youth development coach for the Borussia Dortmund team in Germany.

Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, Coach Otto Addo says his football life always affects his family life.

He however stresses that he tries to manage to ensure his family gets to enjoy his company.

“It's manageable: I have a contract for six months until after the World Cup. We have international matches in June, a ten-day trip in September and then the preparation for the World Cup and the tournament are on the agenda. We come from a completely different base when it comes to that – during my year and a half in Denmark, I was home once a week.

“During my first year in Mönchengladbach, too, I spent a maximum of once a week with my family, more like every two weeks. Of course, family life is always a challenge, especially when you have children. But I'm not the only coach or player who knows that,” Coach Otto Addo said.

Early next month, Coach Otto Addo will be in Ghana for an international assignment when the Black Stars kick off the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

