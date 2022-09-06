Combining football with my education has not been easy – David Abagna admits

David Abagna

Ghanaian international, David Abagna has underscored the importance of education despite taking up football as a career.

At the end of last season, the talented attacking midfielder left Ashanti Gold SC to sign for Real Tamale United (RTU).



The decision was to among other things enable him to blend education with football, having enrolled in the Tamale campus of the University for Development Studies.



Speaking to Original FM in an interview on Monday, David Abagna has said combing education and football has been very difficult for him.



Regardless, the talented footballer says he is determined and continues to work hard to make it work.

“It's not easy to combine Education and playing football it's really difficult and I work very hard to blend with my football career.



“The problems is there is no structures to encourage footballers to go to school in Ghana,” David Abagna said.



Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, David Abagna is upbeat and hopes to help the club retain its premiership status at the end of the campaign.