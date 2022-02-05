Come and take your place in the Black Stars - Twum Boafo makes special appeal to Salisu

Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call-up

Kojo Twum Boafo, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, has made a special appeal to Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, entreating him to honor Black Stars call-up.



Boafo urged Salisu to emulated his grandfather who served Ghana and won two Africa Cup of Nations for the country, establishing his name as one of the best wingers to have ever worn the Black Stars jersey.



Boafo, who made his appeal on GhanaWeb's sports check, warned Salisu about the regret that comes with not playing for the country of his birth.



"I want to make a special appeal to Mohammed Salisu. My brother, your grandfather was one of the greatest players I have ever seen. Your grandfather played for Kotoko. Your grandfather won the cup of nations in 1963 and 1965. He was one of the best left-wingers this country has ever seen. You are left [footed] just like your grandfather, you actually look like your grandfather. Dead off that high horse and come and take your place in the National team because one day you will finish playing for Southampton, one day you will finish playing for whatever [team] and the millions will not mean anything," he said.

"Go and ask Goerge Boateng [about] his biggest regret. Go and ask all the other people who refused to play for our nation, what their biggest regret is. Maybe right now you don't understand what you are doing but what you are doing is not what your grandfather did. Your grandfather, that great Kotoko ace. If you go to Kumasi and ask about the great players who have played for Kotoko, at that position, they will mention your grandfather and they will mention Agyemang Prempeh." He added



He continued by stating that whatever is preventing the player from honoring Ghana’s invitation should be addressed.



"Come back and take your place. Whatever the problem is we can speak about it. Let's watch these sticks."



Mohammed Salisu has rejected two consecutive invitations to play for Ghana, including a call-up to join the team before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In an interview with Sika FM, Salisu's uncle, Yakubu Ahmed revealed the two things that lead to the player's decision to reject Black Stars call ups.



"Juju at Black Stars Camp is also part of the reasons why Salisu is not reporting for all Black Stars call ups,"

“Certain coaches/ Technical Team/ Scouts were demanding for money from him(Mohammed Salisu) to be in the final squad of Ghana's Under 17 squad then,” he is quoted to have said.



However, Ahmed confirmed that Salisu has now agreed to play for Ghana and will make himself available for Ghana's game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



“He will be playing for Ghana soon. He has assured us that he will play in the World Cup qualifiers. He cleared the air about his absence in the AFCON but assured of availability for the World Cup qualifiers,” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM on Friday, January 28, 2021.



