Come with the right heart and idea - Andre Ayew to new Black Stars players

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has said that the old members of the squad will do everything possible to ensure that the new players enjoy a comfortable transition into the team.

Otto Addo’s squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua has five players who are yet to make an appearance for Ghana.



Mohammed, Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, Tariq Lamptey, and Inaki Williams are all expected to make their debut for the Black Stars in the games scheduled for Friday and Tuesday.



With issues of adaptation being one of the concerns raised after the nationality switches of the players were confirmed, skipper Andre Ayew says he will try his possible best to ensure that the players enjoy their stay in camp.



He believes that with their decision to play for Ghana, the players have demonstrated some love for the country and are impressed by their decisions.



Andre Ayew however, wants them to devoted and committed to the course of the Black Stars in the World Cup and beyond.

“First of all, the fact that they considered themselves as Ghanaians and are ready to play for Ghana means they are welcome. We’ll open the door for anybody that can help us to achieve something and for the long term is welcome. They should come with the right heart and the right idea and everyone will welcome them into the team,” he added.



Andre and his teammates are currently camping in Paris for the match against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.



So far, 26 players have arrived in camp with England-based Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey the only players left.



The players will participate in their second training session with coach Otto Addo expected to imbibe his style and tactics into the players ahead of the World Cup.



In the 2022 World Cup, Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

