0
Menu
Sports

Commey’s comment about match-fixing was because he is sick - Tachi Arhin

Albert Commey?fit=1080%2C810&ssl=1 Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Yahaya Commey

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Mr. Tachi Arhin, has slammed deputy CEO of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Albert Commey for saying that the last game against Eleven Wonders was fixed.

According to him, the comment is only reckless but insulting and an attack on his team.

He posited that the man had made the comments because he was not feeling well.

He noted that he visited him recently and will attribute the unfortunate comments to his ill health.

Mr. Commey had stated that the last games played in the Premier League were all matches of convenience.

He boldly mentioned matches involving Bibiani Gold Stars and his own club Ashanti Gold, King Faisal, and Legon Cities, Hearts of Oak, and Real Tamale United.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police