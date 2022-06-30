Commey’s comment about match-fixing was because he is sick - Tachi Arhin

Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Yahaya Commey

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Mr. Tachi Arhin, has slammed deputy CEO of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Albert Commey for saying that the last game against Eleven Wonders was fixed.

According to him, the comment is only reckless but insulting and an attack on his team.



He posited that the man had made the comments because he was not feeling well.



He noted that he visited him recently and will attribute the unfortunate comments to his ill health.

Mr. Commey had stated that the last games played in the Premier League were all matches of convenience.



He boldly mentioned matches involving Bibiani Gold Stars and his own club Ashanti Gold, King Faisal, and Legon Cities, Hearts of Oak, and Real Tamale United.