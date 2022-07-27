Commonwealth Games: Ghana makes two changes to relay team

Ghana's 4x100m team

The Ghana Athletic Association(GAA) have made two changes to Ghana's 4x100m relay team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The two runners who have been replaced in Ghana's five-member team who run at the World Athletics Champions are Joseph Oduro-Manu and Emmanuel Yeboah.



Manu, who run the third leg for Ghana in Oregon has pulled out due to personal reasons while Yeboah, who was a reserve could not secure a UK visa to make the trip.



In order to fill the void, the GAA will replace the duo with Barnabas Agerh of the University for Development Studies, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu of the University of Ghana.



Agerh and Saminu will join Ghana's 4x100m team of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro-Manu, and Joseph Paul Amoah for the Commonwealth Games due to start Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The two local athletes are no new members as they were part of Ghana's relay team that won a silver medal in the Invitational Relay competition held in Nigeria last month.



Ghana's quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah set a national record (38.07) in Oregon. Their time could only guarantee them fifth place in the final of the relay event.



