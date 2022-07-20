0
Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Para Powerlifting team arrives in Luton

Commonwealth Games A picture of the 3-man team

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana’s Para Powerlifting team has arrived in Luton for a pre-training camp ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 3-man team made up of two powerlifting and Track Cycling athlete was led by Dr. Henry Nyanteh Larbi to begin camping which ActiveLuton and the Luton Council is sponsoring until 27th July 2022.

The athletes are Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku, Vida Antwi, and Frederick Assor.

The President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee and Africa, Mr. Samson Deen has also invited members of the Ghanaian Commonwealth Sports team and management to a service at Restoration Revival Fellowship, Luton, on the 24th of July.

A Civic reception is to be hosted by the Mayor of Luton and the Council on the Monday 25th July 2022 at the Town Hall, Luton, LU1 2BQ.

