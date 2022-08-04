4
Commonwealth Games: Joseph Paul amoah wins heat to book 200m semi-final spot

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah has a chance of winning a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after qualifying for the semi-final of the men’s 200metre races.

With a time of 20.58s, Joseph Paul Amoah finished first in the heats to book a place in the semis.

Joseph Paul Amoah will be counting his chances with expectations rife that he will make it to the final.

In the same race, Saminu Abdul-Rasheed finished third with a time of 21.32s but could not progress to the next round.

On Wednesday, Ghana’s chances of winning a medal in the 100-meter race ended after sprinter Benjamin Azamati finished fourth in the final.

