Commonwealth Games: Joseph Paul amoah wins heat to book 200m semi-final spot

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah

Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah has a chance of winning a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after qualifying for the semi-final of the men’s 200metre races.

With a time of 20.58s, Joseph Paul Amoah finished first in the heats to book a place in the semis.



Joseph Paul Amoah will be counting his chances with expectations rife that he will make it to the final.

In the same race, Saminu Abdul-Rasheed finished third with a time of 21.32s but could not progress to the next round.



On Wednesday, Ghana’s chances of winning a medal in the 100-meter race ended after sprinter Benjamin Azamati finished fourth in the final.