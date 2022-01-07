Comoros: The Coelacanths first swim

Comoros

Comoros had written history by qualifying to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. They are eyeing more now.

Nickname: The Coelacanths



Participation No. 1



Record: N/A



Qualifiers:

Togo 0-1 Comoros



Comoros 0-0 Egypt



Kenya 1-1 Comoros



Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Comoros 0-0 Togo



Egypt 4-0 Comoros



Coach: Amir Abdou



Country: Comoros

Date of Birth: 08.06.1972



“We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high-level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON for the first time. It is a pride and an honour to represent the Comoros for this competition. We have nothing to lose.”



Squad



Players to watch



El Fardou Ben Mohamed (32) Forward, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)



Faïz Selemani (28) Forward, KV Kortrijk (Netherlands)



Youssouf M'Changama (31) Midfielder, En Avant Guingamp (France)