Comoros: The Coelacanths first swim

Comoros had written history by qualifying to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. They are eyeing more now.
Nickname: The Coelacanths
Participation No. 1
Record: N/A
Qualifiers:
Togo 0-1 Comoros
Comoros 0-0 Egypt
Kenya 1-1 Comoros
Comoros 2-1 Kenya
Comoros 0-0 Togo
Egypt 4-0 Comoros
Coach: Amir Abdou
Country: Comoros
Date of Birth: 08.06.1972
“We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high-level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON for the first time. It is a pride and an honour to represent the Comoros for this competition. We have nothing to lose.”
Squad
TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - COMOROS [PDF]
Players to watch
El Fardou Ben Mohamed (32) Forward, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Faïz Selemani (28) Forward, KV Kortrijk (Netherlands)
Youssouf M'Changama (31) Midfielder, En Avant Guingamp (France)