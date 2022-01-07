0
Sports

Comoros: The Coelacanths first swim

Comoros NT 610x400.png Comoros

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Comoros had written history by qualifying to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. They are eyeing more now.

Nickname: The Coelacanths

Participation No. 1

Record: N/A

Qualifiers:

Togo 0-1 Comoros

Comoros 0-0 Egypt

Kenya 1-1 Comoros

Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Comoros 0-0 Togo

Egypt 4-0 Comoros

Coach: Amir Abdou

Country: Comoros

Date of Birth: 08.06.1972

“We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high-level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON for the first time. It is a pride and an honour to represent the Comoros for this competition. We have nothing to lose.”

Squad

TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - COMOROS [PDF]

Players to watch

El Fardou Ben Mohamed (32) Forward, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Faïz Selemani (28) Forward, KV Kortrijk (Netherlands)

Youssouf M'Changama (31) Midfielder, En Avant Guingamp (France)

