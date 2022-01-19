Comoros coach has made Africa proud - Senyo Hosi

Amir Abdou

Senyo Hosi, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has eulogized the head coach of the Comoros Islands, Amir Abdou, for winning 3-2 over the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.



According to a post on his Facebook timeline, Ghana must learn from the debutants, how to “rebuild the values of patriotism, honesty and justice.”



He added that there should be an environment for Ghanaians “where the pursuit of deals for particular players tied to personal interests will not cloud meritocracy.

“An environment where officials are fair and honest to players, and players are committed and honest to country and self.



“God bless our homeland Ghana!” his post concluded.



The Black Stars of Ghana failed to beat Comoros Islands in their final group C encounter to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.



After a hard-fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.



Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

The nation's hopes of ending a forty-year AFCON trophy drought has thus come to an end and the wait continues.



