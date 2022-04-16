1
Comparing Arsenal’s record with and without Thomas Partey since 2020

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been sidelined with a thigh injury he suffered during their 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

We do a statistical comparison of how the Gunners fare without their key man and how they do without him since he joined from Atletico Madrid.

His coach Mikel Arteta had revealed that no return date had been set for the player who has suffered the injury in a similar position in his previous injury.

Partey has since the injury missed Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hove Albion but he is expected to be fit in time for the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.

He initially struggled in the first season where his campaign was ravaged by a string of injuries and bad form but has turned around the corner this season.

Arsenal’s first game in his absence ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton, where Albert Sambi Lokonga struggled as Partey’s replacement and midfielder Granit Xhaka had to fill in at left-back, showing how difficult the rest of the season could be without him and Tierney.

Here’s Arsenal’s Premier League record with and without the Ghanian powerhouse pulling the strings since his arrival.

With Thomas Partey starting

Games: 41

Wins: 23

Draws: 5

Defeats: 13

Points per game: 1.8

Win rate: 56%

Loss rate: 31.7%

Goals: 64

Goals per game: 1.56

Goals against: 45

Goals against per game: 1.09

Without Thomas Partey starting

Games: 23

Wins: 9

Draws: 5

Defeats: 9

Points per game: 1.39

Win rate: 39%

Loss rate: 39%

Goals: 24

Goals per game: 1.04

Goals against: 26

Goals against per game: 1.13

