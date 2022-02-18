Concern ahead of Ghana’s clash with Nigeria as Daniel Kofi Kyereh sweats over fitness

Daniel-Kofi Kyere

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyere is sweating to stay fit ahead of Ghana’s all-important clash against Nigeria in the final phase of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FC St. Pauli man was one of the bright spots at the end of Ghana’s shambolic showing at the 2021 AFCON staged in Cameroon.



Unfortunately, the talented attacker returned to Germany after the AFCON with a thigh injury.



While he will go on to miss three matches, the attacker made a return to the FC St. Pauli team over the past weekend as he climbed off the FC St. Pauli bench to score in the team’s 3-2 win against Jahn Regensburg.

Today, information gathered from Germany indicates that the player had to pull out of intense training on Wednesday.



This is because he felt discomfort in his thigh area and needed to be attended to by the medical team.



While it is understood that it is nothing major, it raises concern, especially at a time when Ghana is making preparations to face Nigeria next month in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.