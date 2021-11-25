Confederation Cup: 10,000 fans to watch Hearts-Saoura match

Hearts of Oak fans

Confederation of African Football(CAF) has approved 10,000 spectatorship for Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederations Cup final preliminary round game against JS Saoura.



The Phobians through Ghana Football Association applied to CAF to host supporters in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 28.



The GFA in a statement on their website confirmed CAF's approval, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be keenly adhered to.



Part of the statement below

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the request of the Ghana Football Association to admit fans for Sunday’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup play-off 1st leg clash between Ghanaian Champions Accra Hearts of Oak and Algerian side JS Saoura at the Accra Sports stadium.



"Ten Thousand (10,000) spectators will be granted entry into the Accra Sports stadium for the crucial 1st leg tie.



"The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform stakeholders that it will team up with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the match is played under the approved CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.



The GFA advises Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF."



Hearts of Oak after second-round exit from the Champions League will look to progress to the group stage of the confederations cup by eliminating Saoura over the two legs.



The second leg of the tire comes off on December 5 in Algeria.