Confederation Cup: Referee Abdel Hussein to officiate Hearts of Oak vs JS Saoura first leg

Egyptian referee, Mohammed Abdel Hussein, has been appointed as the centre man for Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederation Cup play-off first leg against JS Saoura.



Hearts after an embarrassing exit from the Champions League will welcome the Algerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium for the match slated for November 28.

The Phobians dropped into the second-tier inter-club competition after losing 6-2 on aggregate to Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club. The Ghanaian champions will have another opportunity to make amends as they face Saoura.



The Algerians side, on the other hand, defeated ASAC Concorde 3-2 to set up the tie against Hearts.



The Yellows after three games in their Algerian Ligue 1 are positioned fourth, whereas Hearts after three matches in the GPL are 11th with zero victories.



The second leg of the encounter comes off on December 5 in Algeria.