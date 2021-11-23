Confederations Cup: Referee Adalbert Diouf to officiate Saoura vs Hearts of Oak second leg

Referee, Adalbert Diouf

Senegalese referee to officiate Saoura vs Hearts of Oak CAFCC second leg

Hearts of Oak look to make amends in Confederations Cup after Champions League exit



Hearts of Oak vs JS Saoura first leg scheduled for November 28



Senegalese referee, Adalbert Diouf, has been appointed to officiate Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederations Cup(CAFCC) second leg against JS Saoura in Algeria.



The first leg encounter will come off this weekend in Accra, while the return leg is set for December 5.

Diouf was the centre man when Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco in an international friendly in June this year. He also officiated Ghana U-20's 4-0 win over Tanzania U-20 at the U-20 AFCON in Mauritania in the first quarter of 2021.



In the CAFCC this season, he has officiated one match. Thus, Stade Malien vs SONABEL, which ended 3-0 in favour of Malien.



Diouf will be assisted by fellow countrymen, El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (Assistant Referee I), Mamadou Ngom (Assistant Referee II) and Alioune Sow Sandigui (Fourth Official).



Hearts of Oak after dropping from the Champions League would want to compensate the exit by edging out Sauora to qualify for the group stage.