Confederations Cup: Samuel Boadu Hearts of Oak line up to face JS Saoura

Hearts Of oak having a pre-match prayer

Samuel Boadu hand James Serwonu Confederations Cup debut

Emmanuel Nettey and Robert Addo Sowah dropped from Hearts of Oak's lineup



Hearts of Oak-JS Saoura set at 3 PM kick off



Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named his lineup for the crucial CAF Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Regular member Robert Addo Sowah has been dropped to the bench for academy graduate James Serwornu, who will pair Mohammed Alhassan at the heart of the defence.

Raddy Ovouka is yet to hit full fitness and thus the second option, William Dankyi starts on the left side of the defence with captain Fatawu Mohammed maintaining his spot on the right side.



Meanwhile, in midfield, Salim Adams has replaced Emmanuel Nettey as the anchorman. Ibrahim Salifu and Federick Ansah Botchway sit in front of Salim.



Daniel Afriyie, Kofi Kordzi, and Issac Mensah lead the attack to complete the starting eleven.



The Phobians aim at a convincing win at home today with the second leg set for December 5.

Full lineup below:



Richard Attah (GK)



Fatawu Mohammed(C)



William Dankyi

Mohammed Alhassan



James Sewornu



Frederick Ansah Botchway



Salim Adams

Salifu Ibrahim



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Isaac Mensah