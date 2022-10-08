0
Menu
Sports

Confederations Cup: We are ready to make Ghana proud – Caleb Amankwah

Hearts Of Oak Win 1 Hearts of Oak players are in Mali to take on AS Bamako

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has expressed the club’s readiness to make Ghanaians proud in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians arrived in Mali on Thursday, October 6 where they will take on AS Bamako in the in first leg of the second preliminary round of the African campaign.

The reigning FA Cup Champions will be hoping for a positive result in the first leg of the second preliminary round tie, with the second leg scheduled for Accra next week.

Saturday's game will be held at Stade du 26 Mars, where Bamako defeated Senegalese side AS Douanes in a penalty shootout in the previous round of the competition.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Aduana Stars player expressed he and his teammates are ready to make Ghana proud.

“We are ready to make the Phobia Family and Ghana Proud” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: