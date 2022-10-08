Confederations Cup: We are ready to make Ghana proud – Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak players are in Mali to take on AS Bamako

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has expressed the club’s readiness to make Ghanaians proud in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians arrived in Mali on Thursday, October 6 where they will take on AS Bamako in the in first leg of the second preliminary round of the African campaign.



The reigning FA Cup Champions will be hoping for a positive result in the first leg of the second preliminary round tie, with the second leg scheduled for Accra next week.



Saturday's game will be held at Stade du 26 Mars, where Bamako defeated Senegalese side AS Douanes in a penalty shootout in the previous round of the competition.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Aduana Stars player expressed he and his teammates are ready to make Ghana proud.



“We are ready to make the Phobia Family and Ghana Proud” he said.