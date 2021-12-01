Confederations Cup: We just have to make the two goals count - Odotei Sowah

Hearts of oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah

Hearts of Oak beat JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak travel with 23 man-squad for the second leg



Hearts expected to arrive on Thursday



Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotey, has said that the team need to maximise the two goals they scored against JS Saoura in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Rainbow lads have already jetted off for the second leg after winning 2-0 in Ghana last Sunday.

Following the 2-0 cushioning at home, Hearts need to avoid a defeat of two-goal margin to make it to the group stage of the competition.



Odotei Sowah has demanded that the team makes the most out of the two-goal lead.



"No matter how you look at it, we are two goals ahead of them and it is up to us to make sure that the two goals count. We have to make sure it happens."



Hearts of Oak have jetted off with a 23-man squad on Wednesday, December 1. The team are expected to land in Algeria in the late hours of Thursday.