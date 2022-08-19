Confirmed: Black Stars to play pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil

A photo of the Brazilian national team

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Black Stars will play Brazil in a friendly game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This according to the GFA is to give the team a competitive opponent before the Mundial in Qatar due to the postponement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifies in September by CAF.



The Black Stars will take on the record winners of the World Cup on September 23, during the FIFA international break.



This will be the second time Ghana will play Brazil in an international friendly game in the last decade after 2013.



Read the full statement from the GFA below:



The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 at a yet to be named venue in Europe.



The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.



The Black Stars will play Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) while Brazil face Serbia (24 November), Switzerland (28 November) and Cameroon (December 2).



The international friendly match against the Brazil national team will give Ghana a boost going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







