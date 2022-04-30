6
Confirmed: Football super-agent Mino Raiola dead

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A popular Italian football agent has passed on following an official announcement by his Twitter handle.

A tweet from his social his media handles confirmed that the man who manages of the best players in the world has passed.

The statement eulogized Raiola for his contribution to humanity and the football world.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

"We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief."

Three days later, his handle has announced the passing of the super-agent after battling illness.

below is the tweet

