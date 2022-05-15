0
Menu
Sports

Confirmed: Hearts of Oak to host Bechem United in FA Cup final

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the 2022 MTN FA Cup finals as Bechem United beat Aduana Stars FC to face off with defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Hunters on Sunday, May 15, 2022, pipped two-time Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars 2-0 in the second semi-final clash at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

A 16th-minute goal from striker Emmanuel Avornyo and a long-range freekick goal from Augustine Okra was enough for the Hunters to book their place in the final game that will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand qualified for the finals after beating Dreams FC 3-2 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in the first semi-final.

Benjamin York, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Mohammed scored for Accra Hearts of Oak while Karikari and Sylvester Simba got the two consolation goals for Dreams FC.

Coach Samuel Boadu will be playing in the finals for the second time in his career while it will be Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle's first qualification to the FA Cup finals.

The final game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 26, 2022.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: