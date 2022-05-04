Confirmed: Otto Addo to lead Ghana to 2022 World Cup

Akufo-Addo task GFA to maintain technical team
Ghana coach Otto Addo has confirmed that German-based club, Borussia Dortmund has granted his request to lead the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Otto Addo’s tenure as the interim Black Stars coach ended after accomplishing his task of qualifying the Black Stars for the Mundial.
Following his success with the national team, the GFA expressed interest in making Otto Addo the substantive Black Stars coach.
However, the coach who has a contract with Dortmund revealed that he had to inform the team about his next move.
In the latest update, the coach has confirmed that Dortmund has accepted his decision to both works with the club and Ghana’s national team on conditions.
“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” Otto Addo said in an interview with Hamburger Adbenblatt Podcast.
When given the nod, Otto Addo would take charge of the Black Stars games in the 2023 African Cup qualifiers and also lead Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.
Otto Addo who has worked behind the scenes for the Black Stars in the past was appointed as one of two deputies for Milovan Rajevac but the Serbian tactician was sacked after a terrible performance at the 2021 AFCON.
The Dortmund man was made the interim head coach and led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with assistance from George Boateng and Mas-ud Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor.
The GFA are expected to engage Otto Addo in contract talks in the next coming days.