Confusion in GFA over Chris Hughton and Otto Addo?

Image of the GFA ExCo in meeting

GFA to hold meeting on Wednesday to discuss new Black Stars coach

Kurt Okraku meets Chris Hughton - Reports



Kurt Okraku meets Otto Addo in Germany



The Ghana football Association football(GFA) is yet to appoint a new manager for the Black Stars after the sacking of Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac.



Two coaches are said to be in a neck-to-neck race for the role. Borussia Dortmund's technical team member, Otto Addo and former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton are believed to be racing for the post.



A GFA delegation led by president Kurt Okraku has officially met Addo in Germany.



Similarly, the FA president as well as his vice, Mark Addo has also unofficially met with Hughton, reports claim.

Chris Hughton is reported to have convinced Kurt with his vision and what he would want to change at the Black Stars during the meeting.



According to Kessben FM, the FA's Executive Council(ExCo) is upset with Kurt's meeting with Hughton.



According to the report, the meeting means the body and its president are not on the same page with regards to who between the the two becomes the next Black Stars coach.



Kessben FM explains that the ExCo had already thrown their weight behind Otto Addo and thus sent the delegation that was headed by Kurt to hold talks with Addo in Germany.



But Kurt, without the knowledge of the ExCo, held talks with Hughton before travelling to meet Otto Addo on January, 28, 2022, the report further indicated.



Kessben FM reveals that, although Kurt's trip to Germany was on the request of the ExCo, he failed to give daily update of the meeting, leaving the body hanging.

The GFA boss after his six-days stay in Germany has already arrived in Ghana and is set to officially brief the ExCo in a meeting on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



The ExCo in the aforementioned meeting will decide on the next Black Stars coach.



Watch video below



